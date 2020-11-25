Mission accomplished as Val showcases her Wenlock memories

Author Val Roberts Much Wenlock, Memories of a Lifetime

"I have always been interested in the history of the town and my first writing project about this was at school in the 1950s," said Val, whose book is simply called "Much Wenlock – Memories of a Lifetime."

Val, who has been heavily involved in the community, added: "It has been a real pleasure to write down all of these memories.”

For many years she had been urged to record her knowledge of the town and for her it is mission completed on a labour of love.

"People of Wenlock old and new will find reference to themselves, their houses and to the events of Wenlock over the last 70 years. Characters, occasions and participants are recorded from school teachers and friends to Midland Red buses struggling up Harley Hill and travel by the local train.

"The many societies, clubs and organisations are highlighted from the carnival and August Bank Holiday sports to the Young Farmers Club, singing in the church, to royalty, as well as learning to ring the church bells and how that has led to world travel."

Copies of the book can be obtained from Val at 01952 727047 or vmroberts48@gmail.com by email.

Val said: "I was born in Much Wenlock at the cottage hospital in 1943 and until retirement returned to work there for 18 years as a secretary, both at the hospital and when it changed to become a nursing home.

"I entered the carnival every year as a child, and later on drays."

She has a long interest in Wenlock Olympian Society and became minute secretary.

"I went to the National School in the Bull Ring and then to Coalbrookdale High School, travelling by train each day. I enjoyed many different evening classes. I was at one time secretary of the local tennis club.