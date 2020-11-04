Fond farewell to town's Home Guard soldiers

The 8th Battalion of Shropshire Home Guard, for whom the patch was the south east of the county, gather at the playing fields in Bridgnorth for their final parade. Members of 'A' Company (Bridgnorth) led by Major J D'Arcy and Captain A R Ryder, marching past the saluting base during the Home Guard standdown parade in Bridgnorth on December 3, 1944.

In the dark days of 1940 they would have at first been armed with shotguns, Molotov cocktails – empty beer bottles filled with petrol to take on tanks – and if very lucky, a rifle with a few rounds of ammunition.

Later they were equipped with a range of weird and wonderful weapons of varying utility.

They were the Home Guard, men either too young or too old for regular service, who for four years provided domestic defence, manned roadblocks, looked out for Nazi parachutists, and so on.

But by December 1944 the threat of invasion had long passed, and throughout the country there were stand-down parades.

And according to the contemporary Bridgnorth Journal, nowhere were proceedings more impressive than at Bridgnorth, where 1,000 members of the 8th Battalion of the Home Guard – that was the local unit for south east Shropshire– marched through the principal streets of High Town and then heard a well-earned tribute from their leaders.

Pictures from the time taken by Bridgnorth High Street grocer, and keen photographer, Walter Roden capture the poignant occasion.

It was the first time the battalion, "one of the smartest in the Midlands," had been seen with all its Companies on view.

The paper added: "It had been hoped that the full complement of about 1,500 would have been able to turn out, but for a variety of reasons the number was reduced by a third. Even so, it was a grand sight to see these home front soldiers come swinging along High Street to take the salute."

Taking that salute was Major-General H D O Ward, who was accompanied on the saluting base by Colonel A W Turnbull, the Home Guard adviser for Shropshire and south Shropshire sector commander, Major A W Foster, who was the former commander of the 8th Battalion, and Lt-Col R B Otter-Barry.

Heading the parade was Lt-Col R W R Wilson, the commanding officer of the battalion.

"Assembly and dispersal was at the Crown Meadow and here, by means of Pale Meadow Works loudspeakers, remarks were made by General Ward, Colonel Turnbull and Colonel Wilson," the paper said.

Colonel Wilson, in a speech of appreciation, said they had done their duty and only the Germans had failed them.

They had probably been the finest battalion in England, and his job had always been one he had enjoyed "because of the way they had had the object of their being so much at heart."

The memorable occasion was concluded by Colonel Wilson giving the command "Dismiss."