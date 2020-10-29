Chloe's Yoga dreams come true despite Covid challenges

Chloe Beeson, 27, has however, risen to the challenge and has achieved her dream of opening her own yoga studio in Bishop's Castle - the first of its kind in the area.

Chloe Yoga was opened last month and has already had a successful intake of clients and interest.

Already having been delayed in opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chloe has now had her classes shrunk by restrictions and due to Bishop's Castle's location on the Powys border, her business has also been impacted by the circuitbreak lockdown.

"It's hard really because I have never opened my own business before," Chloe said. "It's nerve-wracking but it's obviously extra stressful because of Covid. I was a bit concerned people wouldn't want to come out, especially to something indoors.

"The Government guidelines are constantly changing so I have to keep up. I had to research specific yoga guidelines to make sure everything was safe in that. We're not allowed to give out equipment now or hands on assistance anymore. Everyone has to bring their own equipment, including mats – I fear this might put people off, especially beginners who won't have the equipment. It's difficult.

"I have had a few people who live in Wales saying they can't come for two weeks which means I lose out on money that way. It's a shame really because one of the girls who comes works in Shropshire so she come here for work but not to a class.

"From a mental health point of view that's a shame because exercise is just as important. I've also had lots of people just not being comfortable and understandably scared."

Chloe Beeson has only recently opened a yoga studio in Bishop's Castle - the first in the town - after setbacks caused by the pandemic. Because of the town's location on the Welsh border some of her customers can't come to classes for a while

Chloe said there is added pressure due to constant changes and fears a local lockdown could impact her further.

However despite the difficulties, Chloe said she is so glad she opened as people in the area have been eager to sign up.

She added: "I think if I was to open this time last year it definitely be less stressful. But people are really loving it. There has never been anything like this around the Bishop's Castle area so classes are mostly fully booked.

Chloe Beeson, 27, has now opened Chloe Yoga in Bishop's Castle

"This week has been a little quieter, probably because of half-term and the Welsh lockdown. I have been practicing for around three years now. I qualified in September last year after I trained in Greece.

"I was working in an office job and just decided to open my own studio, because I thought if I don't do it now, I never will."