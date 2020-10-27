Poignant plight of workers far from home

Donnington's East European workers lived in Nissen huts – this picture courtesy of historian Phil Fairclough shows "O" Camp at Donnington, on the site of which Barclay Lodge was later built. The gentleman is unidentified.

Ray, who lives at Aston-on-Clun, near Craven Arms, is now 84, and served in the police in the Shropshire and then West Mercia force for 30 years.

He says: "I found the articles very interesting and they reminded me of the time when as a young police officer I was posted to Donnington Police Station as a young probationary Constable in 1962.

"Immediately opposite the police station in Trench Road were huts that housed many men who I soon learned were from Eastern European countries, such as Latvia, Lithuania, Yugoslavia and all the other countries you mentioned.

"As someone from a farming background in rural south Shropshire, it was something of a surprise to find that I would be in quite regular contact with these people who were known as European Voluntary Workers.

"I soon learned that hardly any of them could speak English, and our dealings with them was nearly always through Mr Krsmanovic, who was in charge, and seemed to be able to speak all the languages.

"However I never really found out why these men were living here, but I soon learned that they were unable to return to their home countries."