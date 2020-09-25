Delivery service hit new heights

And back in those far-off days having it arrive on the top of a car like this might not have raised the eyebrows it would surely raise now, nor potentially the interest of the police.

"That's my dad's car, and he was doing a delivery, although where to, I don't know," says Frank Foxall.

"My dad was Dennis Foxall and the business included furniture, wallpaper, paints, home decoration, and fishing tackle.

"He used to sell furniture and I reckon that that's a mattress, and that on top is a single wardrobe. He didn't have a van. He always bought a car that could take the load.

"I can vaguely remember it. I think it was blue. This was the last car before he bought an Austin. I can't tell you what sort of car this one is. A Wolseley?

"He did one delivery to Shapwick in Somerset to his sister's.

"In the background is my dad's house, where I was born. That's West Grove, on The Grove at Bridgnorth."

Frank, who will be 83 on September 20, is not sure when the picture was taken, but it might be from the 1950s.

As for the location of D. H. Foxall's, he says: "If you come over the bridge towards High Town, you follow the road to the left, but there's a turn to the right, Cartway, and it was right on that junction."

Later Frank's brother bought the shop from Dennis and Frank's sister, Ruth Morris, ran the business.

"My father's father was in business in High Town with a newsagents and general store. He was J. T. Foxall – James Foxall."

Frank, who hails originally from Bridgnorth but lives in Shawbirch in Telford, also went into business on his own account, having a tailoring and outfitting shop in Kinver.

"It's an estate agent now."

Another of Frank's photos shows, he thinks, a group of Bridgnorth octogenarians.

"I think it is a group of gentlemen who used to meet on the cricket ground. My wife's mother's father is on it, Jim Howard."

Wife Joyce, nee Truelove, said: "He lived in St Mary's Street and was an undertaker. He made the coffins. He is second from the left in the picture.

"When I was a little girl I said 'Granddad, can you make one for me?' He said 'No, I won't.' I thought 'How mean!'

"But he did make one for his wife, my nan, to use as an ironing board."