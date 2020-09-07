Fighters which did Black Country proud

Wulfrun and The Inspirer were paid for by Wolverhampton fundraising campaigns.

"I read the articles with some interest as I had an article published on the 'Twelve Black Country Spitfires' in The Blackcountryman Magazine in 2018," said Peter.

"Since writing the article I have discovered a further Spitfire that I believe qualifies for inclusion in the group and may be of particular interest to your paper. It is the aircraft Scillonia, registration number X4623. While it doesn't sound like a Black Country name, its background is somewhat different.

"It was sponsored for £5,000 by Mr and Mrs G K Birkinshaw, who were at the time resident on the Isles of Scilly.

"Mr Birkinshaw was past chairman of W G Birkinshaw and Co Ltd (Reliance Works), Derry Street, Wolverhampton, who manufactured edged tools. He had sold the business, in 1939, to Cyril Kieft, who would later manufacture racing cars."

Peter says that there is a definitive tome on such aircraft, called the Gifts of War, published in 2005 and written by Henry Boot and Ray Sturvitant.

The book tells how Scillonia – taking its name from the ferry between Penzance and the Scillies – was a Spitfire Mk 1a which was taken on charge at 9 Maintenance Unit at RAF Cosford on October 21, 1940, during the closing stages of the Battle of Britain. Its operational service mostly involved convoy patrols and reconnaissance in Scotland, but it was then relegated to a training role.

It suffered various mishaps, such as hitting a tractor, an abortive takeoff at RAF Rednal in Shropshire, a mid-air collision during formation flying, and a taxying accident when it hit another Spitfire at Rednal.

The book says Scillonia eventually returned to Cosford in August 1944 and was struck off charge in February 1945. It will have then been scrapped.