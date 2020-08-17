Flashback to 2000

A group of people locked down together, unable to lead normal lives and having to find ways of rubbing along with each other in confinement for 64 days.

And the cameras were watching their every move.

Twenty years ago television screens were hit by a social phenomenon, an experimental show in which the goings-on of housemates who didn't do much could become gripping viewing.

Big Brother from Channel 4 came to the screens for the first time in the summer of 2000 and built up a cult following, particularly among younger viewers, and set a template for a host of fly-on-the-wall reality shows which have followed in its wake.

Although basically a game show with contestants being voted off, the hothouse atmosphere of the Big Brother house magnified the importance of incidents leading to a famous climax on August 17 when "Nasty Nick" was essentially hauled before a kangaroo court to be confronted by the other contestants and accused of cheating.

"Nasty Nick" – Nick Bateman – is probably one of only two of those original contestants that most people would readily be able to name now. The other was his principal accuser, Newport builder Craig Phillips.

Nick's "crime" had been in trying to influence the others in who would get voted out by writing secret notes. He had also made the mistake of being caught.

So, on Day 35, it was time for a showdown.

Advertising

As the contestants assembled Craig told him: “I'm very disappointed in yourself. I not only feel but am quite positive and have evidence that you’re plotting a very dirty plan on everybody in here to vote against each other to divert from you... How can you be so two-faced?"

Poor Nick had been rumbled. He was whisked away afterwards from the east London house in a blacked-out car and, game show or not, was elevated to the status of a national hate figure.

Broadcast magazine voted it one of the 50 best ever television moments. It made the front page of every national tabloid newspaper. Viewing figures on the internet, which was still relatively new, hit 10 million, the most traffic ever seen live on one website.

It was a turning point both for the show, which was cemented as a monster ratings hit for the channel, and for 28-year-old Liverpudlian Craig.

Advertising

Before the confrontation with "Nasty Nick" he had not really been on the viewers' radar. But that piece of television gold transformed him into a household name overnight. His life was about to be changed forever.

He was to go on to be voted the first winner of Big Brother and immediately announced that he was giving his £70,000 prize money to fund a heart and lung transplant for his friend Jo Harris, who had Down’s Syndrome.

Big Brother was a springboard into the world of television presenting and he went on to build a successful media career alongside his building and development company.

Craig had come to Shropshire at the age of 18, and his mother and stepfather ran the Shakespeare Inn at Newport.

Sadly Jo died from an infection in 2008 aged 25 without having had a transplant, and money raised for the A Heart For Jo appeal was given to various charities.

Speaking to Sky News a few months ago during the peak of the coronavirus lockdown, Craig reflected on the similarities between that and what it was like being in the Big Brother House.

“It forced us to make friends because most of the people in there I generally wouldn’t have hung around with. We became friends because of the circumstances of living in the house. I’ve stayed friends with a few and even went to visit Nick in Australia,” he said.

The Big Brother experience, he felt, had made him more disciplined and able to cope with the coronavirus lockdown.

He added: "Lockdown teaches you to enjoy the real things that matter most, like friends and family and your house around you.”

After the pioneering show, future series of Big Brother were to spawn other celebrities, like Jade Goody, Chantelle Houghton, and Chanelle Hayes.

But apart from Craig and Nick, do you remember any of the 10 (11 in the end) original contestants?

The others were: third-placed Darren Ramsay, Claire Strutton (who replaced the evicted Nick), runner up Anna Nolan, Melanie Hill, Tom McDermott, Andy Davidson, Caroline O'Shea, Nichola Holt, and Sada Walkington (who was the first person ever booted out of a Big Brother house).

.................

TOP TEN (week beginning August 13)

1 I Turn To You.

Melanie C.

2 Rock DJ.

Robbie Williams.

3 7 Days.

Craig David.

4 Freestyler.

Bomfunk MC's.

5 Doesn't Really Matter.

Janet Jackson.

6 Time To Burn.

Storm.

7 Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Ronan Keating.

8 The Real Slim Shady.

Eminem.

9 I Feel For You.

Bob Sinclar.

10 We Will Rock You.

Five & Queen.

...............

COST OF LIVING

Quick – buy a house! Compared to today, you would get a bargain, as the price of an average house in the West Midlands was £71,331, the equivalent of £111,990 today. In reality, today the average price is around £230,000.

The average salary was £16,545 (or £25,976 today).

The price of the average car was £12,780 (£20,065 at today's prices) and a litre of fuel was 86p which was knocking on a third more expensive than what you pay today after adjusting for inflation.

A loaf of bread would set you back around 70p and a pint of milk cost a relative fortune compared to now, at £1.36 (equivalent of £2.14 today).

.......

IN THE NEWS

There was a great opportunity for folk wanting a Fred Flintstone lifestyle as a three-roomed sandstone cave in Wolverley, Worcestershire, was on the market.

Rock House boasted stunning views over the Severn Valley if you could put up with having no electricity, running water, or toilet. There was off-road parking and over an acre of woodland though.

It was thought to be the last inhabited cave in England when it was abandoned in the 1950s.

Estate agents thought it had potential to be converted into an unusual holiday home.

And they had already received three bids, two of them exceeding the guide price of £10,000.

.................

ON THE BOX

Do you remember "The People Versus" quiz show which was launched in August 2000?

Probably not, because it didn't last all that long. Presented by Kirsty Young, and much hyped, its peak time debut broadcast was the third most-watched programme of the week.

After that, it was all downhill, as viewers didn't buy in to the format despite its intended interactivity, and the specialist knowledge element meant it lacked viewer involvement.

Contestants tested their knowledge of five chosen subjects, with members of the public setting the questions.

They won £5,000 for every one they got right. But despite the slick presentation and expensive set the show was criticised for being slow paced.

After a mere 10 shows fronted by Kirsty Young, there was a revamped version later with a new presenter, Kaye Adams, in a new weekday slot.

It ran to June 2002 before being consigned to game show history.