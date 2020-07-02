Wolves riddle of forces' sweetheart

But did Vera Lynn ever perform in Wolverhampton?

With the recent death of the 103-year-old singing legend, we've taken a dip in our archives to try to find out.

And we have come across a clue – a print from our files showing Dame Vera taken in either November or December 1965. Handwritten on the back is "at Park Hall" which points to her having stayed at Wolverhampton's Park Hall Hotel, something confirmed by information on the internet.

But what we don't know is why she was staying locally, and if it means she was there while giving concerts in or around the city.

Cannock historian Richard Pursehouse has also been looking into her local connections, and has discovered that she came to Walsall Town Hall at the beginning of April 1945.

She was appearing at Birmingham Hippodrome that week and went to Walsall to judge a movie star lookalike competition. The terms of her contract meant she was not allowed to sing at the Walsall event, which was a holiday dance arranged by the entertainments committee of the Mayor's War Aid Fund.

The lookalikes, who included Mae West, Ginger Rogers, and Bette Davis, were so good that Vera handed over responsibility for choosing the winners to the dancers. Coming first was a Miss Beryl Lowbridge. We don't know who she was pretending to be, but second was Miss Barbara Taylor as Hedy Lamarr, with Miss Joan Sutton third as Lana Turner.

In June 1945 the Black Country did get to hear Vera sing, as she was top of the bill at Dudley Hippodrome.

Richard says the review was critical but positive overall, saying "even those who express a contempt for crooning find themselves under a spell when croonette Vera Lynn is in her deepest emotional mood."

The second house included a large party of returned prisoners of war, guests of Dudley's war charities fund.

The Express & Star reviewer said she had a "cordial reception" and had a surprise for the audience "for between crooning numbers she sandwiched straightforward songs disclosing a rich and emotional voice under the best control."

As she was on a full variety bill there were other acts, including Johnson Clark, who was a ventriloquist, Romeo and Juliet in monkey tricks, and Syd Howard in a scene titled "Hoops Dearie."