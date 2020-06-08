Weird goings on when Tom took a scrap boat to China

"There were Otis lifts, Armitage Shanks toilets, it was all made here," he says. "There was a beautiful, big solid four-poster bed, and wood-panelled floors." And the full-English breakfast the next morning made sure everyone felt at home.

But there was a little bit of extra room service which had a slightly sinister tone.

"I came back in the evening, and the bed was made and everything, and I had got loads of propaganda under my pillow, that happened every day for about two weeks," he recalls. One leaflet urged: "People of the world, unite against the US aggressors and all their running dogs."

"Freely expand the anti-Japan forces and resist the onslaught of the anti-communist die-hards" implored another. This was not the average tourist information you get in most hotels.

Tom, now 81 and living in Hednesford, near Cannock, had been fascinated with the goings on in China ever since he took a ride in a taxi while serving in Singapore in 1961.

"The taxi driver had got out of China after the revolution," Tom recalls. "He said: 'Remember this, China will take over the world'."

Tom didn't need to be asked twice when 10 years later volunteers were being sought to take an old ship from South Africa to Shanghai for scrap. It did mean he had to turn down a lucrative job in South Africa, but undeterred, he was keen to learn more about life under this distant and mysterious regime.

One of the first things he noticed was the obsession with security.

"We weren't allowed to take cameras or even a radio," he says, adding that on arrival he was handed a copy of Mao Tse-Tung's infamous 'Little Red Book'.

"As soon as we got off the boat in Shanghai, about 100 Chinese people came down to meet us, pinning Chairman Mao badges on each one of us."

One night, some of the crew went for a night out at the nearby Friendly Club. As the beers flowed, and the laughter boomed, they indulged in a good old-fashioned British sing-song. This did not go down with their hosts.

"The Swedes were with us as well," he says. "We were singing rugby songs, it would have been Rule Britannia and Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, and stuff like that.

"But when we went back the next night, signs had been put up saying 'no imperial songs'."

Despite this hiccup, Tom says the visitors were given the full VIP treatment during their stay in the city. Trips to the zoo and the museum were laid on, even a visit to the opera.

"It was all great," says Tom. "They took us to this opera where the four front rows had been kept empty for us.

"It was called The White Haired Girl, and it was actually brilliant, but it was all propaganda. All countries have a certain amount of propaganda, but here it was everywhere."

It all proved too much for the captain of the ship, who died from a heart attack on the flight home.

"I knew him well, he was a great captain," says Tom. "The stress killed him, he was a fit man. He had three kids."

Almost 60 years since his conversation with the cabbie in Singapore, Tom believes China is well on its way to world domination.

"Now that the rest of the world depends on Chinese technology, it can more or less do what it likes," he says.

Tom is suspicious about the Chinese Communist Party's role in the coronavirus outbreak, and like Donald Trump, believes it may have its origins in a Chinese laboratory. He points out how it has weakened the rest of the world, while China, the nation where the virus originated, has suffered relatively little. The pandemic has also been nicely timed to fall just before the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party next year, he says.

But surely it has killed a lot of Chinese people as well?

"The Chinese Communist Party wouldn't think twice about sacrificing a few of its own people," he says, adding that it is not impossible that the Chinese may have already discovered a vaccine.

While belief in such theories probably represents a minority of opinion, they are growing. As well as Mr Trump, who claims to have seen 'clear evidence', the former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove believes the virus is man-made. Even the prime minister of Australia Scott Morrison has called for an inquiry into the origin of the virus.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation and the Five Eyes intelligence network have dismissed such theories, and leading scientific researchers have suggested it is unlikely coronavirus was created in a lab.

Nevertheless, Tom is still suspicious.

He says: "How many films have there been where some evil power has a chemical virus to control the rest of the world?"