Photo challenge to give past pictures new life

The archives – the county's records and research centre at Shrewsbury – has taken its cue from a similar idea launched by the famous Getty Museum which has invited people to recreate iconic artworks and paintings from its collection.

With the Shropshire Archives having a vast photo collection, it is challenging people to take inspiration from pictures from yesteryear and mimic them in a way which brings them them bang up to date.

And to get into the swing of things, some members of staff have already had a go with some of their favourite pictures.

Kev Roberts, for instance, who is usually busy collecting and issuing documents at the archives, donned a wig and voluminous beard to fashion himself in the image of the "Hawkstone Hermit."

The hermit, or hermits – there were apparently generations of them named Jones – used to sit in a stone hut or cave and dispense wisdom to visitors.

Accounts talk of the hermit having a wig, false beard, and fondling a skull before him on the table – Kev uses a football for the same purpose.

And he used brollies as props and wore wellington boots and what look suspiciously like dressing gowns as he recreated a 1877 presentation of Colours in the King's Shropshire Light Infantry Collection. The original picture was taken at Birr, Ireland.

Sal Mager, senior archivist, said the campaign sought to encourage wider public engagement with the archives' photo collection in a novel way.

"We’d like to try to reach as many people as possible and hope to get some good response. We are challenging them to have a go – and let us see their attempts."

Sal has been in on the recreation act as well, using for her inspiration a photo which is among the Ted Picken collection at the archives. The Pickens ran a shop in the village of Bucknell and keen photographer Ted took many photos of people in and around the village in the early 20th century.

The archives, which is currently closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, is posting some ideas of photographs for people to recreate, and also inviting them to search its online photograph collection for inspiration.