Lockdown easing pollution creating conditions for supermoons to shine

Paul Murray, from Hadley, has been a keen photographer for eight years, though since lockdown began he has managed to take some of his best pictures to date.

This image of a ‘supermoon’ – when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit – was captured from Paul’s back garden.

He attributes the extremely clear view to reduced air and light polution caused by lockdown restrictions.

“In this area, due to light polution, it’s normally difficult to get this kind of shot,” he said. “I’ve noticed that since lockdown the air is also a lot cleaner.

“There are far fewer planes in the air as well which helps. Over recent weeks there’s definitely been a noticeable change in the atmosphere, and you can see that in my moon image.” During his time as a camera enthusiast, Paul has developed a strong interest in night and astrophotography.

“I have a passion for landscapes but I’ve got a real soft spot for night photography – especially astrophotography,” he said.

“When the night skies are clear you would normally find me – sometimes along with my brothers, Stephen and Bill – up a hill somewhere staring at the sky with a camera. We’ve actually called ourselves The Shropshire Star Gazers.”

Paul’s hobby has led to recognition, with some of his images having been published – including by the Shropshire Star. “We all love a bit of recognition and when you get great comments on your images it really does give you a lift, it’s a good confidence booster,” he said. “I mainly post my images on social media but I’ve had some of my images published.

“My ‘blue moon’ image for instance became the cover image on one of the charity calendars for Lingen Davis.”

Since lockdown began, Paul has enjoyed pursuing his interest from the comfort of his own garden.

“Now we’re on lockdown I’ve found lots of time to just set up the camera in the garden, get the binoculars out and sit under the stars,” he added.

“Night time low-light photography is a challenge, but very rewarding.”

The supermoon photograph was shot on a Sony full-frame camera with a 600mm lens.

Paul’s images can be found on Instagram by searching for bigolivesphoto and Shropshire Star Gazers.