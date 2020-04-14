Apollo 13 – Tuesday, April 14, 1970

.......

They say a miss is as good as a mile.

As if the crew of the stricken Apollo 13 mission had not already had enough bad luck, their flight profile had denied them something which would have been very useful – a free ride home to Earth.

Crammed into their "lifeboat," the three astronauts were, in the early hours of April 14, 1970, facing a crucial manoeuvre which, if unsuccessful, would see them miss the Earth by tens of thousands of miles.

Most previous Apollo missions had used a free return trajectory. In other words, the gravitational dynamics of the flightpath took them to the moon and brought them back to Earth without the crew having to do anything much.

But Apollo 13 was different. To give more landing site options on the moon, it was on a trajectory which would need an in-flight adjustment using the service module's powerful engine.

The trouble was, following the devastating explosion of an oxygen tank in the service module, that engine was now useless.

There was only one thing for it – to use the engine of Aquarius, the lunar lander, instead. It was relatively puny, its intended use being to touch down the delicate lightweight craft on the moon's surface.

It was not designed for mid flight course corrections. But in the event, it worked a treat.

This was a significant success which was a welcome boost to the morale of crewmen Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert. They would be returning home. Now they could turn their attentions to returning home alive.

Here was the situation. The explosion in the cylindrical service module had robbed the command module – the conical capsule on top in which the three astronauts travelled for most of their journey – of its main power supply.

To say that the command module, called Odyssey, was an important component would be a considerable understatement. Indeed, it was the only part of Apollo 13 which was intended to return to Earth, to splash down in the ocean.

As the crew abandoned Odyssey, they powered everything down to put it in a state of hibernation, and moved into the lunar module, or LM (pronounced "lem") to survive.

Safe for now, but with looming problems. The command module used electricity which was generated chemically by fuel cells in the service module – now damaged and useless. Aquarius, was entirely battery powered. Being an independent power supply, it had not been affected by the explosion.

Those batteries would last a couple of days or so, which would have been ample if the mission had gone to plan. But instead of supporting two astronauts for two days Aquarius was now being asked to support three astronauts for three or four days.

For the crew there was only one thing for it, and that was to turn off everything that was not absolutely necessary to tease out the batteries for as long as possible. A trickle feed of current from Aquarius was set up so that the command module did not die completely, as it would need to be reactivated for the final return to Earth.

Water was another issue. It was needed both for drinking, and for cooling the hardware. With the loss of the service module where water was a byproduct of the fuel cells, the astronauts only had the non-renewable supply in Aquarius. Calculations showed that there was only just about enough for the journey back home. So the crew began to ration water to the equivalent of a small glass each a day.

In the early evening of that day, Apollo 13 lost contact with the Earth as it disappeared behind the moon.

As they passed around the far side, the Apollo 13 crew set a record which still stands. Their path took them the furthest from the Earth of any manned flight.

Haise and Swigert, both on their first space flight, looked through the windows of the spacecraft in wonder at the world below, marvelling at the sights and taking pictures like excited tourists. Lovell, the mission commander who had seen it all before on the Apollo 8 mission, pointed out some lunar landmarks.

But as the others continued to take pictures, Lovell felt he needed to refocus them.

"Gentlemen," he said. "What are your intentions?" He pointed out that if they didn't get home, those pictures would never get developed.

His desire to get them back on task was because another important burn of the lunar module's engine was coming up, this time to speed up their return to Earth by 10 precious hours.

As before, Aquarius' engine worked beautifully.