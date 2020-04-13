Apollo 13 – Monday, April 13, 1970

........

Everybody knows that famous quote.

But the one that chilled to the bone the Apollo 13 controllers came around 15 minutes later.

As the crew tried to get to grips with a cascade of complex problems, and the Houston controllers embarked on an urgent troubleshooting exercise, mission commander Jim Lovell briefly looked out of the window of his spacecraft.

"We are venting something out into space. It's a gas of some sort," he calmly radioed to Earth.

Until then, they had not really known what they were dealing with. Indeed, they still didn't.

However, what they did now know was that the lives of the three astronauts 180,000 miles from Earth were in great peril.

Apollo 13 was just shy of two days and eight hours into the mission when disaster struck on April 13, 1970, shortly after 9pm Houston time.

The spacecraft heading moonwards comprised three individual elements. The biggest part was the cylindrical service module. It looked like a tin can with a rocket engine. It provided propulsion and consumables, and its fuel cells generated electrical power and water.

Sitting on top of it was the command module, called Odyssey, and the shape of a truncated cone, in which the three astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert, travelled on their journey to the moon.

And docked nose-to-nose with the command module was the lunar module, called Aquarius, an angular craft with spidery legs. When the time came, it would detach and land Lovell and Haise on the moon, while Swigert remained in lunar orbit and awaited their return from the moon's surface.

Aquarius was intended for just two astronauts, which was significant in how things were to unfold.

The crew had just finished a TV broadcast – although they didn't know it, a bored public wasn't watching – and were doing some tasks, one of which was to turn on a fan to stir up the supercooled liquid oxygen in the service module's tanks.

There followed a sharp bang which sent a tremor through the spacecraft. Then began the alarms and warning lights.

Swigert called mission control: "Okay Houston, we've had a problem here."

They are among the most famous, misquoted, and arguably misattributed, words in space history.

They have entered the public consciousness as: "Houston, we have a problem." That was the line used in the 1995 movie called Apollo 13 in which they were uttered by Tom Hanks, playing the part of Jim Lovell (and, more trivially, by Simon Cowell during auditions in Houston for American X-Factor).

A few seconds after Swigert's initial alert, Lovell echoed what he had said.

Lovell radioed: "Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a Main B Bus Undervolt."

In the immediate aftermath Houston controllers were so bewildered by what they saw on their screens that they briefly thought that it could be a glitch with the instrumentation.

What Lovell saw out of the window was a swirling gas. It was confirmation that something was very wrong. Something was leaking into space. It was oxygen.

The act of stirring the cryogenic tanks had caused a short circuit, leading to an explosion in one of the liquid oxygen tanks which blasted a huge hole in the side of the service module.

This had sent the whole spacecraft stack spinning. More seriously, two out of the three fuel cells had been knocked out, the third was leaking, and Odyssey was rapidly losing electrical power.

No power meant no return to Earth. R.I.P.

Nobody had to tell them that their lunar mission was off. They were now in a battle to save their lives.

Back on Earth the news of their predicament quickly broke. Suddenly the television news channels were interested again. The world was living the drama in real time with the astronauts, just as it had done with Apollo 11.

What to do? Without electricity, firing the powerful engine on the service module to do a U-turn in space was not an option, and in any event, nobody could guarantee that the engine was not fatally damaged.

So their best chance of a safe return to Earth was, ironically enough, to continue to the moon, using its gravitational field to give a slingshot back home.

That was of little use if all that happened was that Odyssey, devoid of electrical power, became their tomb, and they arrived as dead astronauts.

"We're starting to think about the LM lifeboat," radioed Capcom – the astronauts' communications link with Houston – Jack Lousma.

The astronauts were thinking that too. Aquarius, the LM – lunar module – would now never land on the moon. But its big moment had arrived early. It had its own batteries, which meant the trio could move in to use its independent power and its supplies to stay alive.

Shortly before midnight Lovell, Swigert, and Haise shut down Odyssey.

Aquarius was now their home, and their only hope.