Get ready for the "Worm Moon"

This is referred to as the vernal equinox. However, before that the second super moon of the year reveals itself on the 9th, known as the "Worm Moon" by the native American tribes. It represents the beginning of spring when animals emerge from hibernation and the sap starts to rise.

With Venus dominating the evening sky this month, it is an excellent opportunity to gaze in awe at our evil twin planet. It is called Earth's twin because Venus and Earth are almost the same size, have about the same mass, and have a very similar composition.

They might be neighbouring planets and once similar, but today Venus is a very different place, where the surface temperature reaches more than 400C, atmospheric pressures pushing down with over 70 times the force on Earth, enough force to crush heavy machinery, and with clouds of sulphuric acid blowing through the atmosphere.

As Venus travels around the sun inside the Earth's orbit, it alternates regularly from evening to morning sky and back, spending about 9.5 months as an "evening star" and about the same length of time as a "morning star." Some ancient astronomers actually thought they were seeing two different celestial objects.

Towards the end of the month Venus can be spotted close to the exquisite Pleiades open cluster, often referred to the Seven Sisters, and with a young crescent moon close by is an excellent photo opportunity.

To catch a glimpse of Saturn, Mars and Jupiter you will need to be an early riser, with a clear south eastern horizon. Although low in the sky and susceptible to poor atmospheric conditions it's worth making use of those dusty binoculars.

Spring is the usual time when amateur astronomers train their telescopes on deep sky objects, including M101, M97, M81/M82, plus others hiding in the constellation of Ursa Major, the Great Bear.

However poor the weather, we should not let it hinder our enthusiasm, for as long as we have a reasonable internet connection, NASA allows unrestricted public access to data collected by various satellite probes including missions to the Moon (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter), Mars (Curiosity & Opportunity), Saturn (Cassini) and Pluto (New Horizons).

Shropshire Astronomical Society member Pete Williamson recently downloaded and processed data from the Juno mission to Jupiter to produce the image below. So if it is cloudy visit https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing and let your creative juices flow. You never know you might even make a valuable contribution to the field of astronomy.

The Shropshire Astronomical Society, which meets monthly on the second Saturday at Little Ness Village Hall and on the third Saturday at Rodington Village Hall, hosts a wide range of observing events, and always welcomes experienced or novice stargazers. For further information visit www.shrophire-astro.uk

Steve Szwajkun is a member of Shropshire Astronomical Society