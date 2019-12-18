Legendary name returns to Shropshire skies

A Juno helicopter at RAF Shawbury has been named “Aries” in tribute to the original Aries, a Lancaster bomber which made a pioneering round-the-world flight starting at the Shropshire air base during the war.

Station commander Group Captain Chris Mullen unveiled the name on the helicopter in a ceremony almost 75 years to the day after the original Aries returned to Shawbury after its epic 53-day flight in 1944.

The Aries Lancaster at RAF Shawbury immediately before its epic flight which began on October 21, 1944.

It was the first circumnavigation by an RAF aircraft, and was followed by other flights in the Aries series which, by pushing the boundaries of navigation knowledge, techniques, and equipment, paved the way for the post-war revolution in long distance air travel.

Flight Lieutenant Jon Owen, one of the instructors at the base, said: “It’s a nice nod to the past and a nice association with my forerunners in teaching or advancing navigational skills.

“It will fly predominantly in Shropshire, although it may get as far as Middle Wallop. I will undoubtedly fly it at some point – we have nearly 30 helicopters. I have flown it in the past before it was named."

The Juno helicopter which will take the Aries name to the skies of Shropshire.

The Juno helicopter of the Defence Helicopter Flying School given the honour of bearing the Aries name has the serial ZM 528 and is used for training helicopter crews.

Although earmarked for preservation the original Aries was assigned for scrap in 1948. However, one part of the record-breaking Lancaster was saved, the panel bearing the Aries name, and is on display in the officers’ mess in Shawbury which cherishes its links with the Aries project.

Squadron Leader Kim Leach of RAF Shawbury said: “We remember the Aries through the Aries Club and Aries magazine. We always had an aircraft called Aries here up until the time when we changed our contract and no longer owned the aircraft but leased them to deliver our flying training.

The Aries crew in 1944.

“Now under a new military flying training system the MOD now owns the aircraft, which means that we are able to resurrected that history and heritage.”

The original Aries, a factory fresh standard Lancaster with the serial number PD 328, left the Empire Air Navigation School at RAF Shawbury on October 21, 1944, piloted by Wing Commander David McKinley.

It aimed to research navigational techniques, skills, and aids, and advance knowledge.

The only surviving part of the original Aries is this panel bearing the name.

Travelling around the world anti clockwise in stages, the entire flight covered 36,000 nautical miles and total flying time was 202 hours.

The aircraft returned to RAF Shawbury on December 14, 1944.

The Aries Lancaster, significantly modified, flew to the North Pole in 1945 and there were other record breaking flights in the Aries series until the project was ended.