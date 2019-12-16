Memorial to tragic Shropshire airmen unveiled on Spanish hillside

All seven on board the Wellington bomber from RAF Shawbury were killed when the plane crashed into a mountain on the Costa Blanca on December 5, 1950, while on a long distance navigation exercise.

The ceremony on the anniversary of the crash was the successful culmination of a project by the North Costa Blanca branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, which set out to research the accident, create a memorial overlooking the crash site, and trace relatives of the victims.

Colin McNae of the group, who lives at Moraira on the Costa Blanca, said: "It went exceptionally well and, although somewhat muddy underfoot, the rain held off and as the day progressed the sun came out for us. The memorial was unveiled, followed by a church service. Both services were a great success. The families were overjoyed.

"Seventeen family members attended, many found thanks to an appeal through the Shropshire Star."

Representatives from RAF Shawbury and local officials were among those at the ceremony.

Others there included Air Marshal Sir Graham Stacey in his capacity as president of the European area of the Royal Air Forces Association.

"The British ambassador was represented by the military attaché Captain (RN) Ian Clarke, the British Consul for Alicante. Sara-Jane Morris, the British Consul, was unable to attend, but was represented by Sara Munsterhjelm, British Vice Consul in Alicante."

The aircraft was from the Central Navigation and Control School at RAF Shawbury, and was part of a formation en route to Gibraltar, but crashed onto the Montgo mountain, near the town of Denia.

The full list of victims was: Flight Lieutenant Leonard West (pilot), Warrant Officer Peter Pullar, Flight Lieutenant Robert James Baker, Flight Sergeant Ernest Hansom, and Aircraftsmen First Class Neville Jones, Roy Owen Ouseley, and Peter Field Thorne.