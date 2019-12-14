Shrewsbury MEB workers who knew their lines

The picture includes overhead line workers, and is believed to have been taken at the MEB (that's the old Midlands Electricity Board) headquarters at Spring Gardens. It was loaned to us many years ago by Mary Phillips, of Abbey Foregate. She was the widow of Jack Phillips, who is centre, wearing a white shirt and tie.

Her father Les Jones was a linesman.

And now retired MEB worker Tony Dudgon of Shrewsbury has revisited this old photo because there is a development, in that the overhead lines that these men worked on are finally disappearing as part of the process of putting them underground.

Tony, who retired in 1995, said: "I joined MEB straight from school in 1953 to work in the district wayleaves office which at that time was in Roushill, now replaced by the Darwin Centre.

"I fondly remember the workers in the photo, one of which was driver George Nash from Hanwood, shown far left in the picture.

"My first outside experience as a wayleave officer/surveyor was being involved with the 33,000-volt overhead wood pole line from Ironbridge Power Station to Weirhill primary substation in Shrewsbury in the late 1950s.

"This line was eventually built by some of the workers shown in the photo, I think in the early 1960s.

"The line in question ran alongside a much earlier built 33kv steel tower line feeding Shrewsbury at Weirhill and Comet Bridge, Harlescott.

"For the benefit and interest of family relatives of the MEB workers shown in the photo and who were involved in building the wood pole line, I can say that over the years sections of both lines have been replaced by underground cables until the present day, when due to new housing development taking place at Weirhill, both lines are now being completely dismantled and replaced by underground cables."

And Tony sent us one or two pictures showing the old overhead lines being dismantled.