Shropshire pit anniversary events wind down with final tribute

The free event at the Severn Centre in Highley, on Sunday, December 1, will take the form of a tribute to the miners of yesteryear who worked at the Alveley Colliery, which closed on January 31, 1969.

Running from 2pm to 4pm, it is being held by Alveley Mining Heritage Group, which has been behind the programme of commemorations.

It begins with a prayer and roll call by the Reverend David Poyner for all those who lost their lives at Alveley Colliery followed by – weather permitting – a liberation of racing pigeons by president Ray Scriven and members of Alveley and District Flying Club.

Ray Matthews will be on hand to talk to visitors about the cage detaching hook sculpture which was recently unveiled at Severn Valley Country Park, and is dedicated to all the men, women and boys who worked at both Alveley and Highley collieries.

George Poyner will exhibit his 20ft by 10ft model of an incline plane, and a range of artefacts either donated or loaned relating to Alveley, Highley, Billingsley and Kinlet mines will be on display.

The heritage group is also launching the fifth volume of memories of Alveley Colliery, which will be on sale on the day, and there will be music from Highley Colliery band.