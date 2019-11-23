Schooldays memories to make pupils shiver

"I'm not on the picture. I had left two years beforehand, but was passing through Church Stretton and saw these kids standing there, and took this snap of them.

"The school was called then Stretton Secondary Modern School. Note the awful caps on the boys," he said.

"The photo was taken in Beaumont Road, and the stone barn to the right has been replaced by Hough's butchers. To the left was Sherratts builders. The school was housed in former St Dunstan's huts, now replaced by the fire station, police station, and bungalows.

"The huts were heated by cast iron 'tortoise' stoves and the ink froze in the inkwells in winter, so cold were those wretched huts.

"The cane was applied vigorously to many children for minor failings, except very big boys who the teachers were afraid of, so they didn't get the cane."

Bill's picture is actually two separate pictures joined in the middle – we've softened the join digitally.