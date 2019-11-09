Time yet to catch up with Newport runners

And despite the passing of the years it's (almost) as if time has stood still for these runners, as they are – as you can see from the then and now comparison photographs – still in good shape, and most still run.

They descended on the Wheatsheaf pub at Pave Lane, Newport, to recreate a photograph which had appeared in the Newport Advertiser in April 1994 just a few days before they took part in the gruelling 26-mile marathon in the capital.

Most of them remain active members of Newport and District Running Club.

"It goes to show that an active, healthy, lifestyle goes a long way to keeping people mobile, not only through their working life, but as they approach retirement and beyond, with this particular group providing evidence of that fact," said Mark Deighton, who until February was the press secretary for the club.

Same line-up, same venue, but 25 years on

"The group recently got together again at the same venue to reminisce about the old days and remind themselves about how fast they used to be, although most of the group are still active club members and all are still active in one way or another, be it running, swimming or cycling or several other sports."

They are, from left: Selwyn Plant, Steve Fowles, Steve Tudor, Chris Adcock, Tony Hall, Mike Taylor, and John Coombes.

Mark said: "I often see Tony Hall in the Wheatsheaf on a Wednesday after our weekly club run, where we go to replace essential fluids following our strenuous exercise. The Wheatsheaf has been our unofficial clubhouse for many years.

"It was Tony who suggested the get-together. Those still in the running club are Selwyn Plant, Steve Fowles, Tony Hall and Mike Taylor, although the others are still active in other sports like cycling. All still live in and around Newport."

As for their marathon times 25 years ago, Chris Adcock and Steve Tudor came home in 3-0-10 and 3-08-0 respectively, raising about £500 in sponsorship for the Princess Royal Hospital CT scanner appeal in Telford.

Steve Fowles (3-10-0), Mike Taylor (3-23-0) and John Coombes (3-29-0) had about £200 in sponsorship for the Shropshire and Mid Wales Hospice, and Selwyn Plant (3-50-0) was sponsored for about £450 for the Gemma Martin Appeal.