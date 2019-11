For one East German couple, the fall of the wall meant they could fulfil a dream by making an emotional trip to Shropshire.

Egon and Rosemarie Tesch were among the first to obtain a visa to visit Britain, and headed straight for Ellesmere to see former soldier 77-year-old George Cleveley, whose wartime experiences led to a lasting friendship.

In 1945 George, a prisoner-of-war, was forced to march 1,000 miles, ending up in a village near Leipzig, where he befriended two girls.

Twenty five years later George returned to the village renewing his friendship with one of the women and her family, including a cousin, Egon, and his wife.

But they were never able to visit him. All that changed with the fall of the wall.

"It is like a dream,'' Egon said as the couple came to Ellesmere in 1990.

"I can write to George knowing my letters are not opened, there is food in our shops and we are free to come and go as we please.'

"Perhaps things will become expensive. But it is a small price to pay for freedom.''

Advertising

An eye witness to history was 21-year-old Shropshire student Ceridwen Rowlands.

Ceridwen, of Leaton, Bomere Heath, had arrived in West Berlin to work in a restaurant to improve her German, and so was on the spot as the wall came down.

Speaking at the time she said: "It is great to speak to real East Berliners. They are just over the moon with what is going on."

She went to the wall and saw a road which had been blocked reopened, and two East German guards chatting cheerfully to the people.

Advertising

In her restaurant there was a mass party to celebrate and to welcome the East Germans.

"There are thousands of East Germans in the West. The underground is absolutely packed. It is like London rush hour 24 hours a day," added Ceridwen, who was a student at Manchester Polytechnic.

Sabine Scherneck – now Sabine Hutchinson, a professional photographer in Shropshire – was one of the many millions of East Germans cut off from the Western world, but the seismic impact of events in Berlin was felt in Dresden, where she was then.

Speaking at the time of the 25th anniversary of the wall's fall, she said: "We never saw the demonstrations that were happening in Berlin. We weren’t allowed. But word got through to us.

“We were in the town all day, in the centre. There were unbelievable numbers of people, wanting to know what was going on.

"We went into the side streets and there we saw the police. They were hitting people in the side streets and in the main streets. I’d never seen anything like it before. All the people came and asked what they were doing. They wanted to know why people were being hit. The people were saying ‘This is like Nazi time’.”

As the day progressed, Sabine and her friends heard that the border between East and West had been opened.

"When the wall came down, it was great. There was celebration and happiness. People had schnapps and were celebrating."

It was not long before she was enjoying the new-found freedom.

"We were in this happy situation of having a car. We set out in the car and went straight to West Germany. It was something you had to experience. It was so unbelievable."

Among those in Berlin in the immediate aftermath were Owen Paterson – later to become the North Shropshire MP – with his wife Rose.

They were in the city in January 1990 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary and were to find the old authoritarian habits died hard.

They wanted to go to Potsdam, but their taxi from West Berlin was halted by an East German guard.

“I tried to persuade him that it was okay to let us through. I said I’d read in the papers that the barriers were coming down,” Mr Paterson was to recall.

“He said I shouldn’t believe the lies put about by Axel Springer (the German press magnate) but I insisted it must be true because I’d read it in my local paper, the Shropshire Star, which I stressed was not owned by Axel Springer.

“He still didn’t let us through, yet just three weeks later the people of both sides of Berlin where holding a freedom regatta on that very spot.

“We tried to get a visa at the old Prussian interior ministry but it was such a bureaucratic nightmare that in the end we just gave up.”

Today Salopians do not need to travel far to see the Berlin Wall. There is a four foot section, complete with graffiti, in the National Cold War Exhibition at the RAF Museum at Cosford.