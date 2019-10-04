Tim's milk bottle mystery

Tim Shields has dug up a milk bottle mystery in his garden – and is hoping that somebody can help him solve it.

"I recently unearthed in my front garden in Broseley a fragment of a clear – temporarily painted white to highlight its design – glass bottle," said Tim.

"Depicting the Iron Bridge, it is possibly the remnant of a half pint or one third of a pint milk bottle, perhaps once supplied by a farm in Dawley or Lawley.

"Another plausible suggestion is it contained mineral water or beer bought from the former Kings Head public house, located a short distance from where the bottle was found.

"Inquiries have been made to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and Broseley Local History Society members, but unfortunately they have not been able to provide any information."

He has also asked Darren Blackburn of Lawley and Overdale Local History Group who said: "I do recall that this photo was posted on Telford Memories earlier this year.

"I do have to say our group does not have any photos of a complete bottle but it is quite intriguing all the same. From the responses on Telford Memories when the photo was posted I think some thought it was either Lawley or Dawley. In the latter area Rock Farm was mentioned which used to be located close to Overdale.

"Our parish did have up to eight local dairy farms in the past – Rock Farm, two in Lawley, Lawley Bank, Newdale, Rock Farm, Peacock Farm at Overdale and one close to Old Park – so any one of them could have had a dairy and used this bottle."