Fishy tale of Shropshire's monster of the deep

It is allegedly still lurking in the depths of the pool near Shrewsbury, eluding all attempts to catch it.

The story of this remarkable fish is among those told in a new book by local historian David Paul, "Illustrated Tales of Shropshire," which delves into the county's folklore, legends, and many ghost stories.

Some years ago, he says, a party of gentlemen including the local squire were fishing in Bomere Pool when they suddenly caught an enormous fish and hauled it into the boat.

"There then followed much discussion and speculation as to the girth of the fish," he says.

"Ultimately, because of its size, a bet was made that it had a larger girth than the squire himself, and that the squire's sword belt would not reach around the fish's waist.

"In order to test the validity of the bet, the squire unbuckled his belt, which was then fastened around the body of the fish, the task being completed with a degree of difficulty."

However during the process the fish wriggled free and back into the water, complete with the squire's sword.

"The Monster Fish of Bomere Pool still lives in the pool and is reputed to be bigger than any fish that ever swam.

"A sword is still worn at the fish's side, and no man can catch him."

When the giant fish has been hauled in, it has used the sword to cut itself free.

"The people in the village were so terrified at the strange sight that in all the years that followed, they have never tried to take him again, although fishermen have often seen him since basking in the shallower parts of the pool.

"The fish still has the sword girded round him. The legend holds that one day he will give up the sword, but only when the rightful heir of Condover Hall claims it from him. On that day, the sword will be given willingly."

"Illustrated Tales of Shropshire" is published by Amberley and costs £14.99.