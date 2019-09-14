Day the swimming baths sank

As it settled into the waters of the River Severn at Bridgnorth, the lady swimmers, some of them naked and others partly dressed, made a run for it.

And as these were Victorian days, it created something of a sensation. Well, at least it did in a lurid, tabloid-style account of the incident carried in the Liverpool Albion in August 1880.

However, as the Bridgnorth Journal's report made no mention of women being in a state of undress, it may be that the Liverpool paper indulged in some journalistic licence.

In any event, Bridgnorth's first public swimming baths comprised a floating structure on the river, which was in use from Victorian days into at least the early part of the 20th century.

The Liverpool Albion said that certain days were set apart for ladies, and about 30 had assembled in the bath on the River Severn, which had swelled due to heavy rain.

"Owing, however, to several ladies sitting on one side, the bath gave a lurch and commenced to sink. The ladies – some in a nude state, and others only partially dressed – at once sought refuge in the neighbouring terra firma, when the bath immediately sank to the bottom of the river," the paper reported.

The scantily-clad ladies on the riverbank, conscious of their predicament, ran to a cattle shed.

"Even here the difficulty of finding a presentable wardrobe was not overcome but, by borrowing sundry blankets and spare apparel, all the victims of the accident were conveyed to their homes. Endeavours are now being made to fish up the loose articles of dress from the bath."

Compare that to what the Bridgnorth Journal of August 14, 1880, said: "The Committee, to meet the wishes of a certain class, recently decided to reserve the use of the Floating Bath to domestic servants and other female employees for one hour on Tuesdays and Fridays at the small charge of a penny each.

"So popular has bathing become that during these hours the bath has been literally swarming with people, and through a case of over-crowding the dressing-rooms, an accident occurred on Tuesday last which seriously frightened those bathing.

"Shortly after five o'clock in the evening there were about fifty persons at the Bath, and nearly all of them going into the dressing-rooms at one time, the bow was submerged, and, the water rushing into the pontoons through the lids, the building itself began to settle slowly down.

"Mr Tuckley, engineer at the Waterworks, noticed it gradually sinking, and gave the alarm, when the panic that ensued – the bathers being women and children – may be imagined; and there was a regular scramble for dry land.

"In about ten minutes there were two feet of water in the dressing-rooms, and within three-quarters of an hour the other end of the building had sunk to the same depth."

The paper said that the "mischief" had been caused by them all congregating at one end, and the Committee had adopted means to prevent a recurrence.

Mr J Gill, manager of the gasworks, whose home was a short distance away, was exceedingly kind, carrying some of the children to his house, where he had them placed in blankets until dry clothes arrived.

The following morning the bath was raised by jacks and was ready again for use by 4pm.

"Within a very short period a number of bathers were enjoying a 'dip.'

"Up to the present time, the Floating Bath has proved a rather unprofitable investment for the Bridgnorth Rowing Club, to whom it belongs, as it has been the means of making the balance-sheet about £120 to the bad, but we trust the Club will eventually be able to clear off the debt, as never in this town has anything been promoted which has proved a source of more enjoyment to the inhabitants than this enterprise of the B.R.C.

"In addition to the advantage to health of a cold water bath, very many have through it been taught to swim, and the value of a thorough knowledge of the art of natation – and thus the means of saving life – cannot be over-estimated."