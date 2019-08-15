Margaret’s historical journey is still going strong 40 years on

Margaret has sent us a cutting from the Bridgnorth Journal published on August 3, 1979, when she was making the news as a 15-year-old Alveley schoolgirl who, with the help of her younger brother Peter, was planning to get a history of the village published.

The pair were both pupils at Bridgnorth's Oldbury Wells School.

"I was armed with just paper, pen and a manual typewriter as I researched my village's history, little knowing that this was to be the springboard of things to come, and I'm still going strong," said Margaret, who lives these days in Pwllheli, North Wales, although she says she is often seen strolling in Alveley churchyard piecing together a family history.

She has lived in Pwllheli for many years – but is still researching her beloved Alveley

"Alveley history has become second nature to me. I literally do it everyday. It doesn’t matter how many years have gone by, there seems to be something for me to discover.”

Back in 1979 she was the young Margaret Luckman, living at 59 Alveley. She had decided that she would look into Alveley's past as her project for an autumn history CSE exam. She and her 12-year-old brother were encouraged by the vicar of Alveley, the Rev Bill Massey, who said he would like to see the village's history in printed form.

At the time of that old Bridgnorth Journal article, Margaret had already banged out 5,400 words on her typewriter.

One of the first photos given to her in 1979 showed Ivy Place and Arden cottages in about 1910.

One of the first photos of the village she was given for her researches, 40 years ago

"Arden cottages were demolished in the late 1960s."

Margaret, who left Alveley aged 18 in the early 1980s, says: "Things have changed a lot in 40 years. It's amazing what you can find these days with just a press of a button. The internet has opened millions of avenues for discovering local history, very different to when I first started."

She reckons that one of her greatest accomplishments has been the Alveley Family History Facebook page which is now in its tenth year.

"I am always keen to help people discover more about their Alveley ancestors. Anyone interested in finding out more, just get in touch via the Facebook page."

She is an honorary member of Alveley Historical Society.