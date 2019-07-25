Bellringers' photo brings echoes of the past

Margaret sent in the picture, an old newspaper cutting, which shows practice night at St Leonard's Church, Malinslee. She was back then the teenage Margaret Jones living in Rhodes Avenue, Malinslee, and is bottom row, second from the right.

Don't be confused by the hand bells, as these folk are the bellringers of the tower bells, but she says they would practise new changes first on the hand bells.

And you had to be good to get to ring.

"Unless you knew how to ring quite well you didn't stand a chance," said Margaret, now of Manor Road, Dawley.

It all started for her when the tower captain Bert Woodvine taught her and other girls how to ring the hand bells, and then when the war ended – meaning the main bells could be rung again – they moved on to those.

It was around 1967 that she and husband Ted, who died in 2004, started bellringing at Dawley's Holy Trinity Church.

"It isn't very often we are able to ring on a Sunday morning as we haven't got enough ringers. I did ring on Saturday for a wedding down here," she said.

"Until last Christmas I used to arrange all the bellringers coming, but decided I'd had enough and stopped doing that side, and passed it on to another gentleman."

Advertising

Despite her long bellringing career, she thinks there are probably older bellringers than her in the county.

"There is a man who rings at Coalbrookdale who is in his 80s, but I don't think he is quite as old as me. There probably are people older than me in the Shropshire Bellringers Association."

She names those on her picture, which she says was probably taken in 1948 or 1949, as, back row, from left: Mr Hobbins and Mr Lloyd (churchwardens), Reuben Pickering, Alan Edwards, Sam Rushton, George Harley, the Rev Hamilton, Len Bray, Bert Woodvine (tower captain). Middle row: Geoff Wood and Brian Amias. Bottom row: Margot Latham, Norah Butler, Dorothy Cooper, herself Margaret Jones, and Rhoda Mason.