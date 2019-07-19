Apollo 11 – Day Four

...............

Arrival.

Drawn relentlessly towards the moon by its gravitational pull, the crew of Apollo 11 woke on the fourth day of their mission, Saturday, July 19, 1969, to find themselves in the very shadow of the moon.

They had slept soundly in their lightweight sleeping bags. They knew that it was important to get proper rest while they could.

Plunged into darkness, they were able for the first time during the trip to see stars and recognise constellations. This day would also see them able to view their destination – the moon – for the first time.

The burn to insert their spacecraft into lunar orbit was one of the critical moments of the entire mission. Overdo it, and Apollo 11 would crash into the lunar surface, for every second of engine burn lowered the orbit by about 11 nautical miles.

So for safety reasons, NASA decided to have two separate burns, with an initial burn and then a second fine tune burn later. The aim was to achieve a circular orbit. Paradoxically this meant setting out initially to achieve an ellipse, which would then gradually be smoothed into a circle as the spacecraft orbited due to variations in gravity in different parts of the moon.

As Apollo 11 disappeared round the far side of the moon, contact with Earth was lost. Mission control at Houston could only wait.

From now on the crew were enjoying a grandstand view of the lunar surface, and were mesmerised by the craters, ravines, and mountains far below. Through their training, they were able to identify key features and landmarks, and marvel at new ones.

Buzz Aldrin started to take pictures with his Hasselblad colour film camera.

Here's a snatch of their conversation which captures their reaction.

Neil Armstrong: "What a spectacular view!" Mike Collins: "God, look at that moon! Fantastic. Look back there behind us, sure looks like a gigantic crater. Look at the mountains going around it. My gosh, they're monsters."

Shortly before reestablishing radio contact, they witnessed the sight which was so memorably captured on film by the crew of Apollo 8 – "Earthrise" as the Earth came up into view as they emerged from the far side of the moon.

Once in the desired orbit, varying from a height of 65.5 to 53.7 nautical miles, and travelling at 5,334ft a second (3,636mph), it was time once more for the crew to check out the lunar lander and activate the descent vehicle which Armstrong and Aldrin would soon trust with their their lives.

There was time too to enjoy some more onboard entertainment, thanks to the tapes and tape recorders they took with them (the music being played at this point was later identified as "Mother Country" by singer-songwriter John Stewart).

And then to bed. They had a big day ahead of them.

As we let them rest on the eve of making history, let's complete the story of Luna 15, the unmanned Soviet spacecraft which had threatened to upstage Apollo 11.

Its mission was to land on the moon, scoop up a sample of the surface, and return to Earth, making the capitalist Americans with their expensive manned mission look silly.

It had gone into lunar orbit on July 17, but the Soviet controllers then spent several days trying to find somewhere safe to land – unlike Apollo, of course, they had no human eyeballs on board to help with that process.

They had hoped to bring it down shortly after Apollo 11 had landed, but hesitated as they were still unsure of the terrain.

After 52 orbits, Luna 15 began its descent on July 21, just over two hours before Apollo 11 was due to blast off from the moon's surface.

Suddenly, contact was lost. The best guess is that Luna 15 smashed into the side of a lunar mountain at about 300mph.

The Soviet "scoop" of the Apollo mission had failed.