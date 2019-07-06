Menu

John's double house riddle

By Toby Neal | Features | Published:

John Powell of Oswestry has been going through some of his old glass negatives and has come up against a double mystery.

Where is it? An ivy-clad property.

Family members outside the house.

Among his collection are these photos of properties, but he has not idea where they are. Actually he does have a bit of a clue, but still has been unable to identify them, and is hoping a Shropshire Star reader might be able to solve the riddle.

One of the pictures shows a large ivy-clad house, while the other shows a group of people, no doubt the householders, gathered outside the large detached property.

"They are dated probably from the early 1900s," says John.

Judging by the subjects of other negatives, he says the houses could be in the Oswestry, Chirk, or Ellesmere areas.

"I wonder if anyone would recognise them. In brief attempts to identify the houses, I have looked around the area without success."

If you can identify the properties, drop us a line (toby.neal@shropshirestar.co.uk) and we will pass the information on.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years

