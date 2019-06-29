Sketching in details of fete from yesteryear

She even included a little drawing to point out who's who.

The picture came from Mrs Pauline Jones from Bicton, who said it was Greenfields Methodist Church carnival held in Greenfields, Shrewsbury. Her daughter, Shirley, now Mrs Shirley Corfield, is on the front row, middle, dressed at the Queen of Hearts. Pauline was unable to identify any of the others.

Yolande, who is 88 and lives in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, has now got in touch to say: "I would like to state that it was from the June fete, Greenfields Methodist Church fancy dress."

She gives a date of 1961 or 1962.

"Every year they had a different Queen and her attendants on a lorry, and went around Coton Hill estate followed by George Cooper with his music.

"It was called the Rose Queen, under an archway of paper roses. The Queen was usually crowned by somebody like the Mayoress or similar, who afterwards judged the fancy dress.

"There was entertainment afterwards and tea and cakes in the chapel schoolroom. It was usually organised by Mr V Pierce and friends.

"It was a good day for everyone. It was a yearly event and all proceeds were for chapel funds. I hope this is of some help to Shirley's mum."

Yolande says the Rose Queen that year was Jeanne Pierce. The lad in the busby is Peter Laurens, then next right Pauline Smith, Robert Wilson, Dewi Williams, and Mike Chebsey. The little boy with his hands to his face front left is David Mottram, then comes Pam Laurens, then Shirley, and then Sion Williams.