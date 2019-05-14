Betty's happy memories as a Shropshire evacuee

Mrs Molyneux was back then the young Betty Hartley and was at Weston Lullingfields School, where this picture was taken in 1943 of the May Queen and the other schoolchildren.

She lives in Crosby, Merseyside, but sent it in thinking it would be of interest to our readers and that they might recognise themselves or relatives.

"My elder brother passed away last year and, looking for old photos for his family, I came across one of the May Queen and the whole school plus teachers from 1943," she said.

"I was born in Liverpool in 1936 and we were evacuated to Shropshire on January 1, 1941, with my mother, elder brother, and baby brother, who was just five and a half months old.

"We went first to Ellesmere and lived with the Havers family, moved to Northwood into a vacant farm labourer's cottage, and when the farmer found another labourer we ended up at 1 Starleigh Cottages, Weston Lullingfields. I believe the cottage belonged to the local farmer, a Mr Heath."

Betty, as she is known although her first name is actually Elizabeth, added: "Both my elder brother Alan and myself are on the photograph and I wondered if your paper would be interested in printing it to see if anyone recognises themselves or any family members.

"A couple of surnames I recall were the Fairhursts, Dovastons, and Glovers. We must have arrived in the village in early 1942 and left to return to Liverpool on October 1, 1944. I know that date because my birthday is October 3.

"My brother Alan and I had very fond memories of our time in the village. I hope you don’t mind my writing to you but I miss my brother so much, he was such a big part of my life."

Alan is standing to the right of the May Queen and Betty is in the front row, second from left.

"That’s my brother Alan with the cross and there is a cross on my head – I think my mum did that. I am sitting down second from left, as you look at the photo.

"The lady behind my brother is one of the two teachers. I think her name was Miss Halfpenny and the other teacher next but one to her is Miss Rogers."

Betty added: "I am not in touch with anyone from Shropshire. I know for couple of years after 1944 when we came back someone went to get us a turkey from the farmer Mr Heath.

"My husband and I did, with my brother Alan, take a detour to Weston Lullingfields. It was quite a few years ago but we remembered where the cottage had been and went up to see the school.

"We always said we would go back and spend a full day there but we never did. I can’t remember where we were actually going at that time.

"Alan used to tell his grandchildren and great-grandchildren about learning to milk cows, riding one of the horses, and helping pick potatoes and with the hay making – all true. A life so different from that of lots of the children today."

As for the course of Betty's life after she left Shropshire, she says: "I have had a good life, and have got a lovely family, children and grandchildren.

"I had various clerical jobs and ended my working life as a personnel officer in a car component factory belonging to General Motors.

"I think those years living in Shropshire gave me a love of the outdoors. I used to go into Wales or the Lake District walking and climbing some of the mountains and had a couple of holidays walking in Austria.

"I still enjoy walking and living in Crosby, Liverpool, I am lucky I can walk along the coast for quite a few miles. Also I am in very good health."