CINEWORLD TELFORD UNVEILS LUXURY RECLINER TRANSFORMATION

Taller and wider than the industry standard, the new seats have been engineered to deliver next-level comfort. Designed to create a “zero gravity” sensation, the recliners evenly distribute body weight and relieve pressure points, giving cinemagoers a feeling of near weightlessness.

The custom-built chairs are the result of extensive research and development. Cineworld tested 182 chairs from 49 suppliers across 22 countries to engineer the final design.

The upgrade forms part of Cineworld’s wider £35 million investment across the UK to enhance cinemas with improved technology and comfort. Alongside the new recliner auditoriums, Cineworld Telford also features immersive 4DX and the large-format IMAX experience.

New custom-built recliners have been installed across all standard 2D auditoriums.

Joshua Cole, General Manager at Cineworld Telford, said: “These new recliner seats redefine comfort and give our local community the ultimate way to enjoy their favourite films."

With upcoming releases including Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, there’s something for everyone on the big screen.

Tickets are available at cineworld.com or via the Cineworld app.