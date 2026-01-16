Aston House is Shropshire’s Newest Funeral Venue, where unlimited time and large savings go hand in hand.

Renamed Aston House, the building now offers bereaved families a modern and flexible venue in which to celebrate the life of a loved one in a meaningful way.

Following a 12-month refurbishment programme, Aston House provides the space, comfort and facilities required to hold a fitting service. Unlike many traditional funeral venues, time restrictions no longer apply. Families may arrive up to an hour before the service to receive guests and mourners, or arrive shortly before the service begins in the traditional manner. Minimum service times are one hour, with flexibility to extend if required.

To ensure privacy and exclusivity, Aston House hosts a maximum of two services per day, allowing families sole use of the building for either a morning or afternoon service. The venue is equipped with a modern audio-visual system for photographic and music tributes, a hearing loop, and a stage area suitable for choirs or live musicians.

Aston House offers on-site parking, with additional parking available at L Tranter & Son’s West Street headquarters nearby. Facilities include disabled access toilets, baby-changing amenities, and an external terraced area where mourners may gather during warmer months. In poor weather, family and friends are welcome to remain inside the Reception Lounge after the service to say their goodbyes in comfort.

Prior to the service, the coffin may be placed in Aston House before mourners arrive, or the family may follow their loved one into the building in the traditional way.

In addition to being a highly adaptable alternative venue, Aston House can also provide a more cost-effective funeral option. Families may combine a service at Aston House with an unattended direct cremation, typically held early the following morning, saving between £500 and £600 compared to a traditional funeral.