Shropshire Fostering Celebrates ‘Outstanding’ Contribution to Children's ServicesOfsted recognises foster carers and fostering team as key to bringing "love back into the system"

The 2025 inspection praised areas where Shropshire Fostering has made a significant impact, noting that "children in care in Shropshire receive an outstanding service that significantly improves their life experiences and outcomes".

Foster Carers at the Heart of Success

Ofsted highlighted that "foster carers feel well supported and valued by a responsive and ambitious leadership team" – reflecting Shropshire Fostering’s commitment to keeping children close to their schools, friends and communities.As Shropshire’s largest family, caring for over 700 children, the service has helped create a culture where children are "genuinely loved and cared for".

Key Achievements Recognised:

Outstanding service delivery improving outcomes for childrenFoster carers who feel supported and valuedStrong partnership with edge-of-care service, Stepping Stones, to prevent family breakdownLeadership embedding a child-centred ethos

Local Impact, Outstanding Results

Operating as a not-for-profit, Shropshire Fostering reinvests everything into supporting its children and carers. The service offers a range of care options – from emergency and short-term placements to long-term care and supported lodgings for young people moving toward independence.Foster carers receive wraparound support, regular training, and access to a dedicated team who understand the challenges and rewards of fostering.Erika Ower, Service Manager for Adoption, Fostering and Residential Services, said:"We're incredibly proud to have played such an important part in achieving this outstanding rating. Our foster carers, from all walks of life, show every day what it means to provide secure and loving homes for local children. This recognition reflects not just our professional standards, but the commitment our foster families show."

Continuing the Journey

The rating builds on Shropshire Fostering’s commitment to excellence, including “Skills to Foster” training, financial support of up to £45,000 per child per year, and guaranteed payments between placements.This achievement reflects the collective effort of the wider Children’s Services team and partners working together to support Shropshire’s children and families.

For more information about becoming a foster carer with Shropshire Fostering, visit www.shropshirefostering.co.uk

