Shropshire Shared Lives ‘Where care can feel like home’ In homes across Shropshire.

The Shared Lives scheme matches adults with support needs, such as learning disabilities, mental health challenges, or age-related conditions, with trained carerswho welcome them into their homes. The result is a unique blend of care and companionship, where people live, not as clients, but as part of a household.

Shropshire Shared Lives

Unlike traditional care settings, Shared Lives offers a more personalised, stable environment. Carers provide tailored support, helping people to gain independence, confidence, and a sense of belonging. Many people stay for years, forming deep bonds that resemble family.

Where care can feel like home

The model is gaining national recognition for its positive outcomes. Studies show thatpeople in Shared Lives arrangements often experience better mental health, fewer hospital visits, and greater satisfaction with their care. It’s also cost-effective for local councils, making it a sustainable option amid growing demand.

However, awareness remains a challenge. Many potential carers don’t know the scheme exists. Carers receive training, ongoing support, and financial compensation, but the role requires empathy, patience, and commitment.

As Shropshire seeks more community-based care solutions, Shared Lives offers a powerful reminder that sometimes, the best care doesn’t come from a system, it comes from people.

“Shared Lives is one of the most inspiring examples of community care in action. It’s about real people making a real difference, offering not just a home, but hope and connection,” said Councillor Ruth Houghton.

An individual who lives in Shared Lives states "I feel happy and secure, my shared lives carers are like an extended family."

Shropshire Shared Lives

Why become a Shared Lives carer?

Earn at least £500 per week, tax-free

Receive full training and ongoing support from Shropshire Council

Enjoy flexible arrangements that can fit around other work

Join a caring community and make a real difference

Experience personal growth and meaningful relationships

Shared Lives carers often find the role deeply rewarding, gaining newskills, and a strong sense of purpose.

Shropshire Shared Lives

If you’re ready to change lives, including your own, get in touch today.

Call 01743 253448

Email: shropshire.sharedlives@shropshire.gov.uk or Visit our website