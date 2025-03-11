Snooker stars head for Shropshire: See world greats Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and more in action in Telford

World number one Judd Trump and World Champion Kyren Wilson will be among the 16 snooker stars heading for Telford this month for the Players Championship.

Running from March 17-23 at Telford International Centre, this ITV-televised tournament features an elite field of the best 16 players of the season so far, battling for a world ranking title and top prize of £150,000.

As well as Trump and Wilson, big names in the field will include all-time legends John Higgins and Mark Williams, former World Champions Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby and defending champion Mark Allen, who beat Zhang Anda in the final last year.

It's a fantastic day out for fans of all ages, and incredible value for money.

Don't miss this chance to see live sport at its best and enjoy the incredible atmosphere that only snooker can create!

