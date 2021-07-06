Northwood team leader Craig Price on the new Gambini Wide production line

Northwood Hygiene Products, which currently employs 189 people at its Telford site, wants new staff to work in its factory and distribution centre.

The company hopes to take on maintenance engineers, HGV drivers and more than 25 production operatives. It comes as the business recruited new people and expanded its Telford-based workforce by 10 per cent last year.

Northwood has recently expanded its site on Stafford Park with a multi-million pound investment to extend its warehousing and administrative premises.

Marketing manager Paul Mulready said: “We service the Away-from-Home (AfH) market and key sectors include hospitality, food service and office supplies.

“We have therefore been hit hard during the pandemic as these sectors have effectively been closed. However, we have weathered the storm and as businesses have started to reopen we are seeing a big increase in demand once again. The future looks good and we are investing significantly in infrastructure to increase capacity.”

Northwood has invested more than £400,000 in additional site infrastructure and invested £3.65 million in a state-of-the-art Gambini Wide production line at its Telford site. The new line will run industrial rolls using 3.42m wide jumbo parent reels from its Chesterfield site.

Over £1 million has been invested in fully automated packaging and palletiser equipment on its roll towel and toilet tissue lock-out systems converting line.

Northwood has also invested in a new warehouse management system and recently taken delivery of a new fleet of eight trailers.

Operations director Pete Foy added: “In such uncertain times, and in a market which has seen unprecedented suppression of sales, Northwood has continued its aggressive investment programme.”

Part of the Northwood group of associated companies, the firm is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of AfH professional paper hygiene and wiping products.

The Northwood companies operate across the hygienic sector covering AfH as well as all areas of the converted tissue market. The company is vertically integrated, with activities include recycling, parent reel production/sourcing, converting and logistics.

It has a number of market leading brands in the AfH and consumer sectors, including Raphael, North Shore, Whisper, Hush, Freedom Esfina and Rhino.

It employs over 500 people across nine different UK sites and has sales of £250 million.

Northwood Companies was recently ranked 30th in the 22nd annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100.

Northwood made three major acquisitions in late 2019, covering five sites in the UK and Spain. These were to enable it to increase its paper production and converting capacity, as well as expanding its European presence.