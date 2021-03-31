Go Carz go the extra mile throughout the pandemic

Volunteer Puppy Walker and Fundraiser, Sue Nicholas, Trainee Guide Dog, Maci and Go Carz Regional Director Graham Hoof

As the UK went into its first national lockdown, Go Carz was one of the first companies to introduce stringent health and hygiene measures to protect both driver partners and their passengers to ease any concerns about travelling for essential journeys.

Go Carz Regional Director Graham Hoof with David Edwards, Little Rascals Foundation

The measures, designed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, included the introduction of specialist cleaning regimes, in-vehicle protective screens, and making more than 250,000 free face coverings available to driver partners for their own personal use while driving.

Understanding the challenges of the pandemic, Go Carz launched its ‘You Click, We Collect’ service in March 2020. The company also introduced text message payment solution AirPay making cashless payments available on all bookings.

Graham Hoof, Regional Director of Go Carz, said: “It’s important to us that during a difficult year we were still able to support our local community, whether that was by taking them to get essential shopping, dropping off prescriptions or brightening up their week with their favourite takeaway.”

In addition to its delivery services, Go Carz launched a 20% discount on fares for all frontline NHS staff and carers.

Go Carz Regional Director Graham Hoof with patient Sheila Mildoon, 85 and Kate Tatton, Lead Covid Nurse at Teldoc

Further community initiatives saw Go Carz donate to local charities Shrewsbury Guide Dogs for the blind and partially sighted, and The Little Rascals Foundation which offers family play sessions, after school and holiday clubs for children with disabilities in the local area.

In the early part of 2021, Go Carz supported the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine by working with Teldoc, Shropshire’s first super practice, offering free rides to elderly and vulnerable patients to their vaccination appointment. This gesture of goodwill provided a COVID-safe private hire journey to and from the vaccination centre.