HomeServe offer for healthcare heroes

HomeServe, the home repairs and improvements business headquartered in Walsall, has launched the special offer as a thank you to those at the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic response.

Free emergency repairs including plumbing, drainage and heating will be provided by HomeServe’s network of trusted and qualified engineers, typically the same day until the UK lockdown is over.

Richard Harpin, founder and CEO of HomeServe, said: “All of our NHS workers and social care workers have shown enormous bravery and dedication in their response to the coronavirus crisis.

“During these trying times, a home emergency could become an additional source of disruption and anxiety when it’s needed the least.”

By taking away the stress and disruption caused by an unexpected home emergency, HomeServe is doing what it can to help NHS and social care workers focus on the crucial work they are doing to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the £1 million fund will cover the cost of up to 10,000 emergency repairs across the UK.

Richard Harpin added: “Everyone at HomeServe wants to do their bit to ensure that NHS and social care workers have working plumbing and hot water at home at the end of an exhausting shift, whether they are HomeServe customers or not.

“We hope that by offering them free emergency repairs, we can show how grateful we are at this time of intense difficulty. While you look after us, we’ll look after your homes.”

NHS and Social Care workers can contact HomeServe for a free emergency repair on 0330 0247 222 or via homeserve.com

In the UK, HomeServe has continued to serve customers needing emergency repairs, and more than 100 engineers have volunteered to be fitted for high-level PPE or shaved off their beards to allow them to continue to visit customers, including those who may be encountering COVID-19 symptoms.

Engineers have also helped deliver food and medicines for customers who can’t leave their homes, and they’re shopping for them and often driving hours out of their way to fix emergencies.

One of the team has trained as a first responder, someone from the company’s health team is doing shifts in A&E, and another member of the team is making thousands of face masks using 3D printers from his home.

HomeServe’s Richard Harpin has also made a personal donation of £60,000 to help out West Midlands-based homeless charities

“The way our people have responded to this crisis makes me immensely proud of them all,” Richard added.