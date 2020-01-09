How to keep your divorce out of court

Thankfully, there is a way to resolve things by talking to each other - within a clear legal structure - which can avoid expensive and unpleasant court proceedings.

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has lawyers who are specially trained in the field of collaborative law, which means they are experts at helping couples work towards a separation by agreement rather than going to court.

Lisa Grimmett, a collaborative law specialist at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We have all heard stories from friends, or watched the scenes on television dramas, when a once loving couple end up arguing in court over everything they used to share.

“Arguments over property and possessions are difficult but it gets really heartbreaking when children are involved.

“Ending a relationship is never easy, but there is another way of dealing with the legal aspects of things which aims to make the process less stressful and more constructive.

“Collaborative law is a civilised, non-adversarial and empowering process which helps couples to resolve family and financial issues by agreement rather than going to court.

“Mutual respect and consideration are maintained, which gives major benefits to children especially, through co-operative joint parenting, and court proceedings are avoided altogether.

“Instead of going to court, we sit down with both parties in a series of four-way meetings and encourage constructive dialogue within a clear set of legal guidelines.

Advertising

“The pain of resolving family breakdown is minimised and costs are about half that of formal financial proceedings.”

Collaborative law is an increasingly popular way of resolving domestic conflict, so why not contact the team at Lanyon Bowdler to see if it can work for you.

Call 0800 652 3371 or visit the website at https://www.lblaw.co.uk/services-for-you/family-law/collaborative-law