Chance to visit Avara Foods, Telford

A company spokesman said: “We supply great-tasting chicken, turkey and duck to the nation’s favourite supermarkets and restaurant chains. Want to see how we do this? Why not attend the Avara Foods Open Day at our Telford site – Hortonwood 60, TF1 7GL – on January 25 from 10am to 4pm and learn how you can be part of our great team.”

The Telford site is one of the business’s main processing facilities, handling up to 1.5 million birds per week. The business employs over 1,200 talented people in Telford, helping Avara to deliver high quality products to its customers and making the business a trusted leader in fresh foods.

The spokesman added: “A forward-looking company, we consistently invest in technology, infrastructure, and most importantly, our people. Everyone at Avara Foods has the opportunity to progress and build their career – with structured development, progression pathways and training opportunities available, there’s never been a better time to join us.

“Our Telford site has seen a recent £2.3m investment in technology and equipment, making it one of the most advanced food manufacturing facilities in the UK.

“We’re proud to be a diverse, inclusive company where people oversee every part of a production process that stretches from farms and feed mills all the way to the customer’s plate.

“We pride ourselves on being a business where our people make the difference, and that only happens with an inclusive culture where everyone’s welcome and able to make a meaningful contribution to our success.”

Avara Foods believes in growing talent from within and has a strong reputation throughout the foods industry for training and personal development.

The business provides the chance to learn on the job in a supportive working environment and pay above the National Living Wage through to competitive salaries, along with a great benefits package.

There are opportunities at all levels of the business, with clear development paths for every function giving career opportunities into senior positions: