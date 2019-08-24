Trainee lands 'dream' job on latest Star Wars film - and gets to meet cast

Did you know that you’ve played a leading role in the biggest UK films?

Former cabbie’s daughter Maria Pullen took a National Lottery-funded week-long BFI Film Academy Animation and Visual Effects course three years ago… and landed a dream placement on the new Star Wars blockbuster shooting at Pinewood Studios.

Maria who grew up in Nottinghamshire, says that getting to work on the eagerly-awaited Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is released later this year, was a career game-changer.

‘I was a script department trainee and got to learn so much during the six months I was on the production,’ says Maria. ‘It was beyond my wildest dreams.

‘The hours were long, but that goes with the territory, and everyone involved had so much passion for the project. Being on set so much it was impossible not to meet some of the film’s stars too!’

The ambitious young Midlander has since worked on a number of other independent films. Her current role is edit assistant at the leading British production company, Karrot Entertainment, which made the BAFTA-winning CBeebies show Sarah and Duck. But she says: ‘My long-term ambition is to create my own children’s TV show.’

However for all her success in the film biz world, Maria admits that she could never have achieved her success without ‘the continuing support and advice’ as well as ‘ongoing mentoring’ she has received from the National Lottery-funded BFI Film Academy which led her to secure the placement at Lucasfilm, makers of the Star Wars flicks.

How National Lottery funding helps British film

‘I’m the first person in my family to work in the film industry but they have been so supportive,’ says Maria. ‘Being from a lower income background, the idea of having a career in the business seemed unattainable until I got my first step on the ladder via that crucial week long course. Without that opportunity, and the amazing support I’ve received from The National Lottery through the BFI, I would never have got to where I am today.’

If you are 16-19-yrs-old and interested in a career in film, the BFI Film Academy is for you! Applications for courses across the country are now open here.

Get free cinema tickets by playing The National Lottery this Saturday

National Lottery Cinema Day is a chance to celebrate the amazing contribution the public has made to the UK film industry by playing The National Lottery.

Thanks to National Lottery funding, the British Film Institute (BFI) invests more than £50million a year in the future success of film in the UK helping to bring stories such as The King’s Speech, Billy Elliot, Pride, Belle, Suffragette and The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind to life.

