New Court of Protection department will help more people

Lanyon bowdler

Lanyon Bowdler

Lanyon bowdler

Associate solicitor Neil Davies heads up the new department, which will mean an increase in staff and an expansion of work.

“The Court of Protection team has grown significantly over the past five years,” he said.

“Since 2014, we have seen the number of Court of Protection deputyships that we manage more than double, with the value of assets we manage now standing at more than £85 million.

“With this huge increase in work, it seems timely to have created a standalone Court of Protection department which allows our specialist lawyers to give a fully dedicated service to clients.

“It also gives us the opportunity to expand the services we offer and to grow the department in the coming months and years.”

Advertising

The Court of Protection makes decisions on financial or welfare matters on behalf of individuals who lack mental capacity. Where there are likely to be continuing decisions to be made, the Court appoints deputies to make those decisions for the person concerned.

Neil acts as a professional deputy in a large number of cases where either there is no family able to act, or in multi-million pound compensation award cases where the Court insists on the appointment of a professional deputy.

Neil added: “Lanyon Bowdler has been working in this area for some time and our department brings a wealth of experience and expertise which has already gained us a highly respected reputation both locally and nationally, including recommendations in The Legal 500 Directory for this type of work.

“We are one of the few firms in the region who are able to take on Court of Protection cases for people with degenerative conditions, such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s and those with acquired brain injuries.

“Our team is fully aware of the difficult nature of these conditions and are able to guide our clients through the legal process with a caring and sensitive approach.”

For more information on our Court of Protection solicitors, visit https://www.lblaw.co.uk/services-for-you/court-of-protection