7 Things to look for when choosing a residential care home

The best care homes will be delighted to organize a tour where you can meet the staff, explore the facilities, view their care ratings and see how residents live, to ensure it’s the best option for your loved one. Here, we outline some key things to look out for when choosing a residential care home.

#1. AN ETHOS OF RESPECT

Finding a care home which promotes a clear culture of warmth, respect and dignity is paramount. Here at Maesbrook Care Home in Shrewsbury, we believe our residents should feel at home and not in a home, and a genuine ethos of warmth and respect is at the heart of our service.

We are proud that our residents are individuals with their own life stories, and we work alongside them to protect their sense of identity and ensure they feel supported and respected at all times.

#2. PROVEN EXCELLENCE IN CARE STANDARDS

When selecting a care home, it’s vital to ensure they are working to the very highest standards of care, and that these standards are confirmed independently by the Care Quality Commission - the UK’s regulator of health and adult social care.

Here at Maesbrook, we are dedicated to maintaining consistently excellent standards in every aspect of care we provide, and are therefore very proud to receive high performance ratings by the CQC; our most recent report is available to read on our website.

#3. HIGHLY EXPERIENCED STAFF

One of the most critical aspects of selecting a care home is the staff; these are the people who will be caring for your relative or loved one for years to come, so it’s important to have complete peace of mind that they will be cared for and supported with the utmost warmth and respect.

We are extremely proud of our caring, supportive and highly trained local team, many of whom have been with us at Maesbrook for years and developed warm friendships with all our residents.

As well as round-the-clock care from our dedicated and professional nursing team, we also have dedicated palliative care nurses on staff, accompanied by an in-house physiotherapist and visiting chiropodist.

#4. A SAFE, CLEAN AND WARM ENVIRONMENT

Providing safe, warm and comfortable surroundings to support the happiness and wellbeing of your relative or loved one is an essential consideration when exploring residential care homes.

Maesbrook Care Home

Whether it’s a light and airy bedroom or a spacious and comfortable lounge, all our spaces are maintained to the highest standards of hygiene to prevent infections, while the safety and security of our residents is a priority. Our state-of-the-art Medicare radio nurse call system means residents can contact our team at any time of day or night, without disturbing other residents.

#5. STIMULATING SOCIAL ACTIVITIES

Memorable events, cultural experiences and the opportunity to socialize all form a key part of providing a stimulating and engaging environment for your relative or loved one. At Maesbrook, we offer a regular programme of activities, both indoors in our communal spaces and outside in fresh air.

From classes, visits and performances from local artists, musicians and sportspeople to theatre trips, little adventures and reminiscing sessions where residents can share their memories past and present, we are delighted to offer a packed programme of events to entertain and inspire.

Residents can access as many or as few of these events as they wish, and there are lots of safe and tranquil spaces to enjoy their own space and time alone, such as our peaceful, wheelchair-friendly landscaped gardens and spacious conservatory.

#6. A NUTRITIOUS, WHOLESOME MENU

Finding a balance between creating a delicious menu and incorporating nourishing, wholesome food with a high nutritional value is an important aspect of caring for residents. Maesbrook’s head chef and cook blend their culinary skills with a focus on locally-sourced, seasonal produce to create wholesome food, freshly prepared here in our kitchen.

Maesbrook Care Home

Our residents typically start their day with fresh fruit and the choice between a cooked breakfast or toast and cereals, while lunch could be roast beef or mushroom risotto with fresh, seasonal vegetables, followed by bread and butter pudding with lashings of custard!

Afternoon tea and cakes are served mid-afternoon, and a dinner might be a poached egg on toast or a wholesome homemade soup, followed by a light supper of cheese and biscuits. We also provide snacks and drinks 24 hours a day and cater to residents’ individual preferences and requirements.

#7. FAMILY SUPPORT AND INCLUSION

Knowing you’re able to visit your loved one whenever you like, as often as you like and without the need to make any appointment, is another way we provide peace of mind to the friends and families of those in our care.

We see ourselves as an extended part of your family, and encourage residents to maintain contact with family and friends outside of Maesbrook through calls, letters, emails and visits. As well as operating an open-door policy, we offer overnight stays for family wherever required and ensure that relatives are very much included their loved one’s care.

To find out more or arrange a tour, please visit www.maesbrook.com or call us on 01743 241474