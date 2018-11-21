Advertising
Don't Miss Exclusive Black Friday Offers at Mailbox
Join the Black Friday excitement at Mailbox this weekend with a host of exclusive offers and promotions available for a limited time only.
For Fashion lovers:
- 25% off at LK Bennett from 20th-26th November
- 20% off selected lines at Calvin Klein Underwear and Tommy Hilfiger from 22nd-26th November
- 25% off everything at Daniel Footwear from 19th-30th November
- Be in with a chance to win a luxury holiday when purchasing a suit from Gieves & Hawkes before 30th November.
For interior design lovers:
- 10% off at Heal’s and Design Quarter
- 20% off selected lines and free delivery at MADE.COM
- Up to 15% off and free delivery at BoConcept on orders placed between 22nd-25th November, as well as up to 70% off ex-display items
- Castle Fine Art is offering £50 off when you spend £200
For food lovers:
- Buy one main course and get one free from the a la carte menu at Tom’s Kitchen
- 25% off food and 2 for 1 on selected cocktails at Pennyblacks
Elsewhere:
Independent clinic, Flint + Flint, is celebrating ‘Fluro Friday’ with a plethora of daily deals and gift offers from 16th-23rd November. A range of promotions will also be available at Ribble Cycles and The Wedding Club.
