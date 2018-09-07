We sent an eight year-old boy to review a 5 star holiday resort - and his report is so sweet

The key to a successful family holiday is keeping everybody happy... if the children are having a whale of a time, you can guarantee mum and dad will be smiling too.

While relaxation might be harder to come by when you’re taking little ones with you, the least you can expect is for everything to run smoothly and be hassle-free.

The stunning Thomas Cook, five-star, all-inclusive Trendy Lara hotel in Antalya on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast aims to do just that with its welcoming staff and fantastic facilities.

Boredom is never a problem when there’s a splash park and water slides, three pools – two outdoor and one indoor - a private beach and a kids’ club. Not to mention tennis, basketball, beach volleyball courts and football pitches.

The resort boasts a splash park and water slides plus three pools – two outdoor and one indoor

Our sport-mad eight year old reporter Edward spent a week at the Trendy Lara with his sister and parents, and here’s what he thought - along with some of his drawings to illustrate the trip.

By Edward (aged eight)

Our hotel had lots and lots of scary see-through lifts I liked riding on, and loads of restaurants and loads of pools.

Advertising

I was scared when I went on my first water slide, but by the end of the first day I had even been on the highest flume.

Ed was scared to brave the slides at first

Junior Reporters

He felt great in the end after overcoming his fears

Advertising

You went really quickly and it was totally dark, but then you find yourself in multi-coloured loveliness before it spat you out. I felt really proud I found the courage and it was amazing.

Daddy loved the slides and he really wanted to go on them again and again with me.

Children can have fun and make new friends at the Lollo & Bernie Kids Club

Ed and his sister had a great time at the kids club

When we went to the kids’ club we designed our own football kit and the man running it made us laugh by trying to get us to see if we could speak Italian.

I wasn’t keen on going to the kids’ club at first, but when I got there it was very good fun because I played some fun games and my sister was with me too.

Ed was a fan of the breakfast on offer - and found a new friend in one of the hotel's friendly waiters

We also went to a movies and munchies night where we watched The Greatest Showman and ate lots of treats.

All of the hotel staff were really nice, but my favourite was a waiter who made us different things out of napkins.

Choose your room

He made me a frog and my sister a butterfly. To say thank you, I made him a house out of my napkin.

Flying there and back with Thomas Cook Airlines was great. I like it best when the plane takes off, but I can’t tell you anything about the journey home as I slept for most of it!

Get £100 off on selected Thomas Cook holidays using the code 'JUNIOR 100'. Full terms and conditions below apply. Visit Thomascook.com for the latest deals.

Terms and conditions