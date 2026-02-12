Powys farmers urged to take precautions during lambing season to reduce health risks

Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Public Health Wales are working together to raise awareness – particularly among pregnant women, women of child‑bearing age, people with weakened immune systems, and those living on or visiting farms – about infections that can be associated with lambing.

Infections such as Toxoplasma and Listeria can be passed on through contact with newborn lambs, birthing fluids, afterbirth, or contaminated materials including bedding, fences or equipment.

These infections can be harmful and, in some cases, may lead to miscarriage or other serious complications.

If you live with someone who is pregnant, trying for a baby, or has a weakened immune system, extra care should be taken when carrying out farm work.

Recommended precautions include changing and washing clothing at 60°C or higher, wearing appropriate protective clothing and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling animals or equipment

To reduce any potential risk, pregnant women, those planning a pregnancy, women who may not know they are pregnant, and anyone who is immunocompromised are advised to avoid all close contact with sheep and lambs during lambing season, not visit lambing sheds or assist with lambing, feeding lambs or milking ewes, avoid handling clothing, boots or equipment that may have been in contact with sheep or lambing areas, ensure household members who have attended lambing follow hygiene precautions, including changing clothes and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water and contact their GP or midwife immediately if they develop flu-like symptoms, fever or feel unwell following possible exposure

Advice for families and household members

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “Many in our farming community have been lambing for years, but it remains vital that everyone understands the potential health risks.

“The importance of simple preventative measures cannot be overstated – they play a crucial role in protecting your health and the wellbeing of those around you. Please take a moment to review the guidance and ensure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe.”

Mererid Bowley, Executive Director of Public Health, Powys Teaching Health Board, said,

“Lambing season is a special time of year in Powys, but it’s also important that pregnant women and their families are aware of the small risks associated with close contact with sheep and lambs. By taking a few simple precautions, families can continue to enjoy the countryside while helping to protect the health of both mothers and babies.”

Further guidance on reducing risks and staying safe during lambing is available at: https://en.powys.gov.uk/lambingsafety or https://pthb.nhs.wales/news/health-board-news/lambing-season-health-advice-for-pregnant-women-and-families-in-powys/