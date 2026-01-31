Farm manager in Scottish Borders to speak at Montgomeryshire NFU Cymru County Conference

NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chair Marc Jones

Sion Williams, farm manager and director of Bowhill Farming Ltd in the Scottish Borders will be the guest speaker at the event.

The conference will be held at Cobra Rugby Club, Meifod, with beef rolls available from 7pm ahead of a 7:30pm start.

Sion Williams will share his experience of managing a large, diverse farming operation and implementing efficiency-led and market focused changes across livestock and arable enterprises.

Originally from a mixed livestock farm near Foel in Montgomeryshire, Sion has extensive experience in benchmarking, technology adoption and data-led decision making. His work includes the use of EID recording, pasture monitoring, satellite imagery and precision livestock technologies to maximise output while controlling costs.

NFU Cymru Montgomeryshire County Chair Marc Jones said: “This year’s county conference is an excellent opportunity for members to hear first-hand from a respected and forward-thinking farm manager with strong links back to Montgomeryshire. Everyone is welcome, so please do come along for what is promising to be a fantastic event.”