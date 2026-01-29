Thousands of trees to be planted across Shropshire in farming drive to boost biodiversity

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) is working with the Woodland Trust on the project that will see 12,500 trees collected and planted on farms across five counties in the Midlands.

Free tree packs, funded by Lloyds Bank, are being handed out to farmers in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Staffordshire over the next few weeks.

Each species has been selected by the Woodland Trust to suit each county’s farmland with 50 packs of 50 trees going out in each county.

The scheme will boost the number of trees on Midlands farms

Georgie Hyde, NFU Midlands land use and environment adviser, said: “Alongside food production, farmers across the region are heavily invested in the farmed environment and continuing to improve biodiversity on farm.