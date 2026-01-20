Frying start to the year as farmhouse breakfast week returns

As part of the week, over 20 breakfast events were held across the length and breadth of Wales, bringing rural communities together over a hearty meal while raising money for local and national charities.

Last year, Farmhouse Breakfast Week raised over £21,000, including more than £13,500 for the FUW President’s charity, the Wales Air Ambulance.

This year, the week of January 9 also highlighted the upcoming Senedd election in May, as the FUW urges the next Senedd and Welsh Government to provide stability, sustainability, and long-term support for Welsh family farms. A breakfast in Cardiff Bay, sponsored by Samuel Kurtz MS, will bring politicians and stakeholders together to discuss the future of farming in Wales.

Farmhouse breakfast week returns

The Farmhouse Breakfast Week also provided farmers with the chance to learn more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and the expert services and support the FUW offers locally as the scheme moves from design to delivery.

Ahead of the start of the FUW Farmhouse Breakfast week, FUW President, Ian Rickman said: "January can be a challenging time for farmers, with short days, cold weather, and plenty to do on the farm. The Farmhouse Breakfast Week offers a perfect opportunity for farmers, friends, and our rural communities to come together, share the load, and enjoy a hearty breakfast."With the crucial Senedd election just months away, this year’s breakfast will also provide a platform to highlight the FUW’s key election priorities: stability, sustainability, and long-term support for Welsh family farms."

The week once again was supported by FUW Insurance Services Ltd, recently named in the prestigious Insurance Age Top 100 UK Brokers list for 2025.

Ann Beynon OBE, Chair of FUW Insurance Services, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting the Farmhouse Breakfast Week once again this year. Rooted at the heart of rural communities, our business is proud to help bring people together to celebrate exceptional local Welsh produce, enjoy the company of friends and neighbours, and to explain how our services play a vital role in supporting rural businesses.

"The week perfectly showcases the strength and spirit of rural Wales – all over a plate of breakfast. We’re also incredibly grateful to the local producers and volunteers whose support helps make it possible year after year."