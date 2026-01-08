NFU Cymru conference took place where farming and defence work side by side

It is an area where farming and defence have worked side by side in the management of the live firing training ground.

The history of the Epynt remains deep rooted in the communities and parishes that surround the military training area, with many local farmers continuing to work closely with Defence Estates.

Addressing members, guest speaker Major Andy Butcher MBE, Senior Training Safety Officer at Sennybridge Training Camp, reflected on the balance between food production and national security.

“The Epynt provides two of a country’s greatest assets – food and protection. There are still sheep grazing on the Epynt, descendants of the flocks once there, whilst the range is also an area for providing defence. I wouldn’t want to lose that,” said Major Butcher.

Speaking about taking on the role of Commandant of the Epynt range, Major Butcher acknowledged the depth of history associated with the area.

“I had no idea of the rich tapestry of history that I would quickly learn. It became evident how important the Epynt is to the 219 people and 54 families who were displaced and I heard some amazing stories - some funny and some unbelievable. The relationship and communication remain strong as we understand the challenges we both face.’

Rising through the ranks the hard way, with the belief of his superiors, it led to Major Butcher being in some of the most hostile battlefields. His memories of Kosovo and Afghanistan reinforced the message that strong defence and a secure food supply go hand in hand for the security of any nation.

Outgoing NFU Cymru Brecon & Radnor County Chairman, Rob Powell thanked Major Butcher for addressing the conference and reflected on his term in office: “It’s been encouraging to see signs returning on farms and the formation of ‘Grwp Epynt’, which has helped bring families back together on the Epynt,” he said.

“Food production, defence and the environment all work together. The last two years have brought significant challenges and the changes to inheritance tax and the Sustainable Farming Scheme would not have been achieved without the union fighting hard for our industry. Thank you again to Major Butcher and to all county members for their support during my term.”

Mr Edward Harris from the Hendre, Felindre took up the role as County Chairman, with Gwyn Protheroe of Cwmbryn, Beulah as Vice County Chairman for the forthcoming two years.